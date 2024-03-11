My money fell into the gutter & he picked it for me – Late Kumah’s wife narrates how they met

- Advertisement -

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the wife of the deceased Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah has brought to the limelight how the duo met and went into a relationship.

After the sudden demise of the politician, his wife has been granted interviews to falsify claims that her husband was poisoned.

The woman of God claimed during an interview that the numerous causes of her husband’s death speculated by people have been tarnishing the image of her family as people point their fingers at the family members.

According to her, what killed her husband is far from what has been said by controversial media personality, Captain Smart and other people.

Lilian Kumah claimed her husband had been secretly battling cancer, which finally took his life and has nothing to do with food poisoning.

Recounting how the duo met, the wife of the late politician said that they met after her husband gave her a helping hand some years back.

According to her, her money fell into the gutter, and how to get it back was a headache, but her husband from nowhere came to the scene and picked the money from the gutter for her.

She said after the incident, the duo became friends which gradually led to a relationship and marriage.