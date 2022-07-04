- Advertisement -

Former Big Brother Naija reality star Mercy Eke was once a regular young Nigerian woman with ambitions of becoming a top celebrity.

The wanna-be star worked hard towards her dreams as an actress and a video vixen until she finally broke the glass ceiling in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show in Season 4.

After tasting fame and money for only nearly three years, Mercy already seems to be ‘suffocating’ under the pressure of being a celebrity and a public figure.

In a post on Twitter, the Nigerian media personality alluded to the popular adage that “Money Can’t Buy Happiness”.

Mercy’s post has stirred massive reactions on social media after as many of her compatriots ironically disagree with this, considering the level of economic hardship in Nigeria.

Many struggling youths believe their safe haven to happiness is to become super-rich so they can also share their own perspective about money and happiness.