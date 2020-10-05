type here...
GhPage Lifestyle The money for made-in Ghana ambassador deal is small - Agya Koo
Lifestyle

The money for made-in Ghana ambassador deal is small – Agya Koo

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Agya-koo
Agya-koo
- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Alexander Adu popular known as Agya Koo has cried out to the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo asking him to increase the money given to made-in Ghana ambassadors.

It would be remembered that news went rife some weeks ago that Shatta Wale and some other celebrities who have been appointed as made-in-Ghana ambassadors received an amount of €2m kind coutersy Exim Bank.

Agya Koo who happens to be one of the ambassadors in an interview has revealed that the money is not even enough for all the projects that they are to undertake.

According to the actor, the amount given him for his ambassadorial deal should equate the sacrifices and service he has made to the country all these years.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

View this post on Instagram

Agya Koo tho?

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

He added it wouldn’t cost a thing should the government realize his good works and pay more of the money he gets for the made-in Ghana ambassadorial deal.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 5, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News