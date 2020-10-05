The money for made-in Ghana ambassador deal is small – Agya Koo

- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Alexander Adu popular known as Agya Koo has cried out to the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo asking him to increase the money given to made-in Ghana ambassadors.

It would be remembered that news went rife some weeks ago that Shatta Wale and some other celebrities who have been appointed as made-in-Ghana ambassadors received an amount of €2m kind coutersy Exim Bank.

Agya Koo who happens to be one of the ambassadors in an interview has revealed that the money is not even enough for all the projects that they are to undertake.

According to the actor, the amount given him for his ambassadorial deal should equate the sacrifices and service he has made to the country all these years.

He added it wouldn’t cost a thing should the government realize his good works and pay more of the money he gets for the made-in Ghana ambassadorial deal.