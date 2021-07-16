type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMoney rains as Nigerian big boys storm funeral of socialite, Obi Cubana’s...
Entertainment

Money rains as Nigerian big boys storm funeral of socialite, Obi Cubana’s mum

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

What was supposed to be Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana’s mum’s funeral ended up as a reality show after his wealthy friends who showed up saw the occasion as an opportunity to flex their financial biceps.

The burial ceremony took place in Oba, Anambra state Friday, July 16, 2021, and as anticipated, the filthy rich men and women who attended the event sprayed naira notes like it was going out of fashion.

Videos that have washed social media sees young affluent Nigerian folks splashing money from all angles.

This showcase of extravagance caused a stampede as residents of the community, as well as bouncers hired to provide security, struggled to pick as many flying Naira notes as they could.

Watch the video HERE.

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo were among some celebs who showed up at the burial ceremony of the mother of Obi Cubana.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 17, 2021
Accra
light rain
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
0.3mph
75 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
76 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News