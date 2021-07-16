- Advertisement -

What was supposed to be Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana’s mum’s funeral ended up as a reality show after his wealthy friends who showed up saw the occasion as an opportunity to flex their financial biceps.

The burial ceremony took place in Oba, Anambra state Friday, July 16, 2021, and as anticipated, the filthy rich men and women who attended the event sprayed naira notes like it was going out of fashion.

Videos that have washed social media sees young affluent Nigerian folks splashing money from all angles.

This showcase of extravagance caused a stampede as residents of the community, as well as bouncers hired to provide security, struggled to pick as many flying Naira notes as they could.

Watch the video HERE.

Nollywood actors Williams Uchemba, Kanayo O Kanayo, Alexx Ekubo were among some celebs who showed up at the burial ceremony of the mother of Obi Cubana.