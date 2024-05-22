type here...
Money r!tuals, human sacrifice and smoking in Nigerian movies banned

By Musah Abdul

Movies in Nigeria that involve money rituals, human sacrifices, and smoking have been banned, Ghpage.com can authoritatively report.

The Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, made it known while speaking at a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood held in Enugu on Wednesday, May 22.

He said, “Today, we are facing an industry emergency requiring bold and ambitious actions from all parents, guardians, and stakeholders. When my predecessor approached the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed on the need to make a subsidiary legislation to curtail the display of smoking in Nigerian movies, he saw the need to include money rituals. Others included in the regulation are ritual killings and glamourizing other crimes to further sanitize the film industry”.

He added “Today, I am delighted to announce to you that the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, under section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004 has approved the regulation. The minister has approved the Prohibition of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco Products, Nicotine Product Promotion and Glamorisation display in Movies, Musical Videos, and Skits” Regulations 2024. We have also forwarded the approved copy to the Federal Ministry of Justice for Gazette’’.

Source:Ghpage

