According to Abro, he is friends with both Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono and has advised the latter against insulting the dancehall artiste.

He stated that, in terms of everything Yaa Pono comes no way close to Shatta Wale and wonders why he chose to be insulting him for the past eight years.

Abro who claimed to have a personal relationship stated that he spoke against Yaa Pono’s attitude on video and when he got home, the rapper called to insult him using all sorts of unprintable words on him.

He went further to state that he has been to Shatta Wale’s home and the money he spends on food for his dogs can take care of Yaa Pono for the next three years.

Abro made these claims while speaking on Rash Hour hosted by Rashad on GhPage TV.

Watch the video below:

Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale haven’t been best friends for the last few years after the two of them got into an online lyrical beef.

Yaa Pono recently mentioned that he might renew the beef because Shatta Wale was out there performing the diss song recorded for him during their beef.

The Tema-based rapper disclosed that he stopped performing his diss songs years ago because he has outlived that era and urged Shatta to do the same but he is performing the songs.