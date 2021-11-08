type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Last Saturday, one of Accra’s big boys married his longtime girlfriend at the Kempinski Hotel.

The groom, Yaw Barima, also known as Alien, made certain that the bride, Maame Serwaa, had a wedding to remember.

As expected, Alien’s mates, who are also big boys in the country, ensured that money was not an issue for the wedding reception by making money rain at the Kempinski Goldcoast City.

The event was stolen by two guys (whom we are yet to identify) who sprayed the large cedi denomination.

To show how wealthy he is, one of them decided to take it high as he sprayed entire bundles of cash instead of singles.

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese was the guest artiste at the wedding reception got the crowd on their feet as he served them with a spectacular performance.

Source:Ghpage

