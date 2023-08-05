“Soft Life”: Monkey spotted taking a drink while on a stroll with its owner (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

An “unbothered” monkey has stolen the hearts of netizens after a video of its leisurely stroll with its owner in Ghana went viral on social media.

The adorable footage captures the primate enjoying a drink while comfortably perched on the neck of its human companion, creating a buzz online and bringing smiles to viewers worldwide.

The incident took place during a serene afternoon in an undisclosed city in Ghana, where the monkey and its owner were spotted taking a leisurely stroll.

Witnesses were amazed to see the incredible bond between the two and the unusual spectacle of a monkey hanging on its owner’s neck.

In the video, the monkey appears utterly at ease, showing no signs of concern or unease as it casually sips from a drink container held by its owner.

The viral clip, shared on various social media platforms, has quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of likes, shares, and comments praising the harmonious relationship between the two.

See below;