Yesterday, the news about Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah popularly known in the music industry as Fameye welcoming a bouncing baby boy went viral.

He took his Twitter account to share the wonderful news to his fans and followers. He announced that his baby’s name is Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame.

Little is known about Fameye’s girlfriend and baby mama. Well, Ghpage has delved into unveiling the true identity of Fameye’s girlfriend.

She’s known as Bridget Agyeman Boateng. Bridget has been the one person who has been with Fameye through thick and thin since he started actively his music career.

Check out some beautiful Photos of Bridget Agyeman Boateng;