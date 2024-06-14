More beautiful photos from Vivian Jill’s secret-expensive Kente-themed wedding surface online

Popular Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, is rumored to have tied the knot with her colleague, Don Kingsley Yamoah.

This news has set social media abuzz, with several videos circulating that show the pair elegantly dressed in traditional Kente attire, seemingly celebrating their union.

The intimate ceremony, as alleged, was kept private, with only a selected few attendees.

Photos from the alleged wedding have sparked widespread curiosity and speculation among fans and followers of the actress.

However, not all are convinced of the authenticity of the marriage.

Some social media users have suggested that the photos and videos might be part of a comedy skit or a promotional effort for an upcoming project.

The ambiguity surrounding the event has only fueled further discussions online.

For now, the veracity of the marriage remains unconfirmed, with fans eagerly awaiting more information.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story regarding Vivian Jill’s alleged wedding

Here are some snapshots from the alleged marriage ceremony: