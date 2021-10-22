- Advertisement -

With the happenings in the country involving celebrities in the country, popular comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney has disclosed that he is no more a celebrity.

Three popular celebrities who also happen to be the fans favourite are currently behind bars for various reasons. Shockingly they were all arrested this week.

Following this, DKB on social media has announced that looking at what is happening to celebrities in the country, he wants to declare himself as a normal person.

He tweeted: “I don’t want to be a celebrity in Ghana again”

In other news, Shatta Wale and Funny Face have been remanded in police custody to reappear in court next week.

Medikal on the other hand is also scheduled to make his first court appearance today for the offence of brandishing a gun on social media.