type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI don't want to be seen as a celebrity - DKB
Entertainment

I don’t want to be seen as a celebrity – DKB

By Qwame Benedict
I don't want to be seen as a celebrity - DKB
Shatta Wale-DKB-Medikal
- Advertisement -

With the happenings in the country involving celebrities in the country, popular comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney has disclosed that he is no more a celebrity.

Three popular celebrities who also happen to be the fans favourite are currently behind bars for various reasons. Shockingly they were all arrested this week.

Following this, DKB on social media has announced that looking at what is happening to celebrities in the country, he wants to declare himself as a normal person.

He tweeted: “I don’t want to be a celebrity in Ghana again”

In other news, Shatta Wale and Funny Face have been remanded in police custody to reappear in court next week.

Medikal on the other hand is also scheduled to make his first court appearance today for the offence of brandishing a gun on social media.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.9mph
40 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News