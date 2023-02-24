Akuapem Poloo says her conversion from Islam to Christianity has given her a deep understanding of the complexities of both religions.

According to the Ghanaian actress and socialite whose real name is Rosemond Alade Brown, there is more discipline in the Islamic religion than in the Christian religion.

During an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Poloo recounted how she used to strip and twerk on social media but acknowledged she could not do that anymore when she converted to Islam.

“When I was a Christian I was doing my half-naked thing but after I converted to Islam, I am not able to do that,” she said.

“Because when you go to Mosque all the women are in Hijab, they are all covered but when you go to church, most of them are not decent. They will wear a short skirt and leave parts of their body exposed”, she added.

Emphasizing her point, Akuapem Poloo categorically affirmed, “Let’s face the fact, that there is more discipline in Islam than in Christianity.”

Rosemond, who now prefers to be called Haniya, announced her surprise conversion to the Islamic faith after she was released from prison following her conviction of nudity with her child on social media.

There were pictures online where she visited the Chief Imam for prayers and blessings.

