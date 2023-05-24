More Photos of the 24-year-old Guy who slit his throat to Death at Offinso

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The story of the Young Guy from Offinso who has taken his life has fast gone rife. His death has come as a shocker to most people.

The reason for his actions that has caused his own death is a course to journey as even the family of the deceased are shocked with scanty details on why their relative took that step.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Offinso: 24-year-old guy slashes his throat to death with a knife in his mother’s room – DETAILS

Reports from Offinso indicate that Young Ibrahim popular as Pablo might have encountered a serious problem that was over him, hence taking his life.

GHPage News has chanced on some photos of Ibrahim AKA Pablo. He was a very nice-looking gentleman who according to sources, was not lacking.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS BELOW