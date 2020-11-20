More photos from Joy FM presenter Lexis Bill’s traditional wedding drops

Beautiful pictures from radio and TV host, Lexis Bill’s traditional wedding ceremony have hit the internet.

The presenter who currently works with Joy FM got wed to his girlfriend, Esther Esime Siale on November 19, 2020.

Moments from the traditional wedding were captured in breathtaking photos of the esteemed presenter and his longtime girlfriend Esther.

Originally named Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, Lexis Bill is now off the market as he is expected to walk down the aisle with his partner in a white wedding scheduled for today.

The couple from the shots were seen beaming with smiles and clad in majestic kente outfits.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Lexis and Esther

Lexis and wife

Lexis traditional wedding

Groom’s men at Lexis traditional wedding

Meanwhile, the traditional wedding of Lexis Bill comes not long after YFM presenter, Rev Erskine born Erskine Amo Whyte tied the knot.

Erskine got married to Nancy Warlson, in a beautiful traditional ceremony on Thursday, November 19, 2020.