type here...
News

More photos of killed MoMo vendor at Aflao

By Armani Brooklyn
Christopher Ahordo 1

A 33-year-old MoMo vendor, Christopher Ahordo aka Colombos has been shot and killed by unidentified armed robbers at Gbagblakope, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Monday at the victim’s shop, located along Diamond Cement Road.

According to eyewitnesses, Ahordo was preparing to close for the day when two masked men dressed in long robes emerged from a nearby bush.

READ ALSO: MoMo vendor shot dead in Aflao robbery

The armed robbers who are now at large first shot into the air to disperse the crowd, and later shot Christopher in the left side of his chest.

He was quickly rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, despite the swift response, Christopher Ahordo was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at the health facility.

Below are some photos of late Christopher…

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Christopher Ahordo aka Colombos - GhPage

READ ALSO: Kofi reports his beaters to the police

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Bride and grooms family fighting

Bride and groom’s family fight dirty after wedding

Kumasi Gay Man

Kofi reports his beaters to the police

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

GH man fights and defeats three armed robbers

Lakeside robbery

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

Identities of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video uncovered

Kumasi Video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways