More photos of killed MoMo vendor at Aflao

A 33-year-old MoMo vendor, Christopher Ahordo aka Colombos has been shot and killed by unidentified armed robbers at Gbagblakope, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Monday at the victim’s shop, located along Diamond Cement Road.

According to eyewitnesses, Ahordo was preparing to close for the day when two masked men dressed in long robes emerged from a nearby bush.

The armed robbers who are now at large first shot into the air to disperse the crowd, and later shot Christopher in the left side of his chest.

He was quickly rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, despite the swift response, Christopher Ahordo was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at the health facility.

Below are some photos of late Christopher…

