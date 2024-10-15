I am more powerful than Okomfo Anokye- Prophet Azuka

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Azuka is in the news again, trending for all the wrong reasons you might think of.

After a long silence following his feud with Tiktoker, Kofi Pagez, Prophet Azuka is out again, claiming he is very powerful.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Poleeno Multimedia sighted by Ghpage.com, Prophet Azuka claims he is more powerful than than Ashantis Okomfo Anokye.

According to him, he is about to do powerful things more than Okomfo Anokye ever did, and it would take only the sensible ones to believe in him, claiming, he who is stupid would find it extremely difficult to understand his statement.

In his words, “I say to you that I will do more powerful things than Okomfo Anokye and the foolish one would not understand my statement”.