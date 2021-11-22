- Advertisement -

Odifo Kwabena Tawiah who is the head pastor of the Church of Rabbi has issued a stern warning to Ghanaians especially students to be very cautious of themselves.

According to the man of God, there are some evil spirit which have been released to cause havoc and destruction in the country.

His comment comes after some students died on the way back from their head teacher’s farm.

Odifo Tawiah explained that the spirits are now in Northern Region but they can be sacked if all the religious leaders in the country come together and pray.

He went on to say that these spirits came into the country as a result of money ritualists and LGBT people who are gradually taking over the country.

He later called on the Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and others to come together to make sure these spirits are sacked from the country before its too late