More videos from the Adabraka daylight robbery surfaces

Adabraka Market in Accra was on Saturday, November 2, shaken by a bold daylight robbery that unfolded in full view of shocked residents.

Four men, heavily armed and masked, attacked a man in a red Toyota Corolla parked near the busy market.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers approached the car, guns drawn, and without hesitation, began firing multiple shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

Shoppers and vendors scrambled for cover, ducking behind stalls and rushing to safety as gunfire echoed through the market.

The robbers swiftly forced their way into the Toyota, grabbing large sacks of cash that were stored inside. Within minutes, they loaded the bags into their getaway vehicle and fled the scene, still firing shots to keep bystanders at bay.

An eyewitness recounted, “We deal in gold here, and we heard a loud noise, and we realised it was a sporadic shooting.

I can’t even talk, I’m surprised, we hid and locked our gate, but they didn’t come to our end. We heard them saying open the boot and we saw them carrying bags of money from some of the shops. They spent some few minutes.”

Another eyewitness also said, “There are several gold dealer shops here, so one of the owners of the shops had bags containing monies in his Toyota Corolla, immediately he landed, the robbers approached the car and took the money away.



This is the second time such an incident has happened.



The police came in late, by the time they arrived, the armed robbers had bolted away with the bags of money in their Toyota Highlander.

They fired multiple gunshots. They spread some money in the air to distract onlookers’ attention and scare them away.”

