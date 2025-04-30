More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

A distressing video that has left social media users teary shows a Ghanaian woman being brutally tortured by a group of alleged Nigerian kidnappers.

The captors are demanding a ransom of GH?500,000 from her family for her release.

The victim in the deeply disturbing video has been identified as Ama Serwaa Konadu, a 39-year-old hairdresser hailing from Asiakwa, a small town in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

In the harrowing footage, Ama Serwaa Konadu is seen with her hands bound and a cloth stuffed in her mouth to silence her cries.

The kidnappers are shown mercilessly beating her with a machete while she profusely bled.

According to reports, the kidnapping occurred three days ago.

Commentary surrounding the devastating situation alleges that Ama Serwaa Konadu had been missing for over a week after leaving her home to purchase supplies for her hairdressing business.

Adding a chilling layer to the crime, one of the kidnappers is heard issuing a grave threat to the victim’s family in the video.

He warned that if the substantial ransom of GH?500,000 is not paid, they will resort to the horrific act of selling her body parts for a greater profit.

Disturbingly, reports indicate that this atrocious incident took place in Delta State, Nigeria.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can click on the link below to watch it.

