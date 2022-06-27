type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMorroco: Illegal African migrants maltreated in heartbreaking video
News

Morroco: Illegal African migrants maltreated in heartbreaking video

By Albert
Morroco: Illegal African migrants maltreated in heartbreaking video
- Advertisement -

A trending video on the internet gives a heartbreaking account of some illegal African migrants being maltreated.

According to reports, these individuals were captured after they tried to cross the Morocco Penisula into Spain in search of greener pastures.

In the video, the illegal migrants were maltreated by the immigration officials who held them captives.

They were thrown about, hit, booted and trampled upon. The illegal migrants who were mostly men were crowded up in an obscure area with guns pointed at them in all directions.

The video is one of the many ill-treatment most of these African illegal migrants are subjected to anytime they are caught trying to flee their country to Europe.

Check out the video below…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 27, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.1 ° F
    81.1 °
    81.1 °
    74 %
    2.8mph
    88 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News