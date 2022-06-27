Morroco: Illegal African migrants maltreated in heartbreaking video

- Advertisement -

A trending video on the internet gives a heartbreaking account of some illegal African migrants being maltreated.

According to reports, these individuals were captured after they tried to cross the Morocco Penisula into Spain in search of greener pastures.

In the video, the illegal migrants were maltreated by the immigration officials who held them captives.

They caught blacks in Morocco who wanted to cross the border to Spain ! And this is how they treated them . pic.twitter.com/L25qVWGGbq — RING MY LINE (@juniorkingp) June 27, 2022

They were thrown about, hit, booted and trampled upon. The illegal migrants who were mostly men were crowded up in an obscure area with guns pointed at them in all directions.

The video is one of the many ill-treatment most of these African illegal migrants are subjected to anytime they are caught trying to flee their country to Europe.

Check out the video below…