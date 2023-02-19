type here...
Mortal remains of Christian Atsu to arrive in Accra on Sunday night
Sports

Mortal remains of Christian Atsu to arrive in Accra on Sunday night

By Kweku Derrick
Christian Atsu mortal remains conveyed to Ghana
The mortal remains of Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam will arrive in Accra on Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said.

This is contrary to some media reports that suggested that the remains arrived on Saturday night and there was no official at the airport to receive it.

Videos that circulated Saturday showed the remains being loaded onto a Turkish airlines flight set to be conveyed to Ghana for burial.

Christian Atsu's body arrives in Ghana for burial

A statement put out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Sunday morning said the government was making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player.

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February, 2023,” it said.

“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye,” it added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Christian Atsu.”

