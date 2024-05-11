Moses Bliss ‘slaps’ Netizen with a heavy reply over a comment passed about his wife online

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss recently smartly responded to critics who questioned his decision to let his wife preach during their events.

After marriage, she makes it a point to share the word of God with the audience whenever Moses Bliss goes out to Minister at different events.

Before their marriage, Marie Wiseborn was already involved in preaching at the altar, influenced by her parents’ ministry background.

Despite some negative remarks online, Moses Bliss stood by his wife’s passion for sharing the word of God, highlighting that she was preaching even before they were married and that he fully supported her in this endeavour.

The wedding between Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, was a blend of elegance and simplicity.

Marie looked stunning in a white gown, while Bliss complemented her attire with a white suit accented with brown.

The bridal party added vibrancy with their orange outfits, and Marie’s parents added a touch of tradition with their Ghanaian kente attire.

Just before their wedding, Bliss released an EP titled “Love Testament,” which added a beautiful emotional backdrop to their journey together.

Their love story began with a romantic proposal in London and was formalized with a civil ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria.

Overall, their union has been a celebration of love, faith, and a shared commitment to spreading the gospel.