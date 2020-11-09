type here...
GhPage Entertainment Most artistes feel privileged to be associated with my brand – Kuami...
Entertainment

Most artistes feel privileged to be associated with my brand – Kuami Eugene

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene
- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that most artistes from other countries especially in Africa feel privileged to be affiliated with his brand.

Kuami Eugene, originally known as Eugene Kwame Marfo admitted that his personality and solid brand make it less tough to collaborate with other artists from different African roots.

Collaborating with artists from other countries depends on the kind of personality you have as well. Sometimes being a big artiste like rockstar people would like my affiliation.

“My brand is solid so most artistes would like to be involved with what I’m doing.

So it makes it less difficult in getting other artistes from neighbouring African countries to work with. I think that is what you need to get features and collabo with other artistes” Kuami Eugene said.

The Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer made these disclosures after he was asked about his 14 tracks Son of Africa album featuring Zlatan, DJ Mensah, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini, Falz, Obaapa Christy, Eddy Kenzo and Prince Bright.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 9, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.5mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News