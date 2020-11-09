Most artistes feel privileged to be associated with my brand – Kuami Eugene

- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that most artistes from other countries especially in Africa feel privileged to be affiliated with his brand.

Kuami Eugene, originally known as Eugene Kwame Marfo admitted that his personality and solid brand make it less tough to collaborate with other artists from different African roots.

“Collaborating with artists from other countries depends on the kind of personality you have as well. Sometimes being a big artiste like rockstar people would like my affiliation.

“My brand is solid so most artistes would like to be involved with what I’m doing.

So it makes it less difficult in getting other artistes from neighbouring African countries to work with. I think that is what you need to get features and collabo with other artistes” Kuami Eugene said.

The Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer made these disclosures after he was asked about his 14 tracks Son of Africa album featuring Zlatan, DJ Mensah, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini, Falz, Obaapa Christy, Eddy Kenzo and Prince Bright.