For the past few days, the issue of ladies sleeping with Dubai millionaire dogs for money has taken over social media trends.

This hot conversation which shouldn’t have even hit the public domain in the first place followed after a sex video of a lady with a dog mysteriously landed on the internet and trended on the local digital space within a twinkling.

While some social media users have argued that the video isn’t real, Kumawood actress Ellen Asante Korkor has thrown more light on the whole “Sex with dogs for money” trend.

According to Ellen, the viral video is very genuine and that’s the new cash cow for most of our female celebrities.

In a short Tiktok video that has been spotted on Ellen’s page, she narrated that one of her celebrity female friends was lured to Dubai to sleep with a millionaire’s dog.

Ellen detailed that most of the ladies who have fallen victim to this “Sex with dog for money” are greedy and don’t want to work hard but rather enjoy soft lives at the expense of rich men.

On the authority of Ellen who knows more than we are all privy to at the moment, she can name and shame all the female celebrities who sleep with dogs for money.

According to reports, some ladies are now being paid as huge as $5,000 by Dubai millionaires to have sex with their dogs.

It has now become a trend and more ladies have joined the long queue just to cash out and finance their luxury lifestyles.