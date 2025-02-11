Most Ghanaian musicians currently sound like Nigerians – Trigmatic

Renowned Ghanaian musician Trigmatic has voiced his concerns about the growing influence of Nigerian Afrobeats on Ghanaian music.

Speaking on Bryt TV’s Top 10 Countdown, Trigmatic observed that many Ghanaian artists are adopting the Nigerian sound, which he believes is causing Ghana’s unique musical identity to fade.

He emphasized the need for local musicians to embrace originality by incorporating Ghanaian languages, artistic expressions, and cultural influences into their music.

According to him, while trends evolve, authenticity will always stand out and sell in the global music market.

His comments serve as a reminder for Ghanaian artists to take pride in their roots and develop a distinct sound that truly represents Ghanaian music.