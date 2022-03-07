type here...
Most Nollywood actors have bad breath – Angela Eguavoen

By Qwame Benedict
Popular Nollywood actress Angela Eguavoen has opened up and exposed some popular actors for having bad breath.

According to her in an interview, these actors with bad breath makes her not feel comfortable during kissing scenes when they meet on set.

She did not reveal their identity, though she was asked to name those actors that didn’t stop netizens from expressing their displeasure on social media in response to the uproar around her statement.

Angela said: “A lot of actors have had bad kissing experiences-meeting someone with really terrible breath (Mouth Odour). I have had my own fair share of that a couple of times. I have also had really amazing kissing experiences on sets where I met people with great breath and people that understand that it is good to have good breath.”

She was however quick to add that there are some of them who have good breath but she can say that majority of them have bad breath which they need to work on so they don’t end up getting embarrassed in public.

Angela Eguavoen (born 24 December 1993) is a 28 years old leading Nollywood Nigerian actress, filmmaker and TV personality.

She was born in the Southwestern part of Nigeria to Igbo tribe conceived parents. This automatically makes her an Igbo tribe woman.

Angela Eguavoen‘s acting career began in 2013 while she was still an undergraduate. But she took a break in order to focus on her studies.

Since then, she has featured in several Nollywood movies alongside big names like Frederick Leonard, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ufuoma McDermot, amongst others.

