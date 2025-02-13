type here...
Most Of My Mates Who Are Graduates Are Now Weed Smokers, I Even Feed Some- Tailor Brags

By Mzta Churchill

A young man has bragged that quitting school is not the end of the life of a person.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the young man identified as Asiamah has proven that life goes beyond schooling.

According to him, he has become successful even though he could not complete his formal education.

Asiamah claims because of the poverty in his home, he decided to learn a skill and has not regretted doing that.

Comparing his life to that of his mates who were able to graduate, Asiamah claims he could beat his chest and say without a shadow of a doubt that life is okay for him.

He claims even though most of his mates have graduated, their lives have become miserable.

According to him, most of his mates have now become weed smokers for reasons best known to them.

He went on to brag that he has become so successful that he feeds most of his friends now.

