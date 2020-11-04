Most of Sarkodie’s fans are ignorant people – Sadiq Abdulai

- Advertisement -

A communication member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai says most of Sarkodie’s fans are ignorant.

His comments come after Sarkodie, on Monday 2nd November 2020 released a song dubbed ‘Happy Day’ featuring Kuami Eugene.

The song is regarded as an endorsement to the NPP and Akufo-Addo.

In the song, thanked the current president saying he worked ‘dumsor’ and with his free SHS policy which has reduced the burden of some Ghanaian parents all he can say is for Ghanaians to give him 4 more years.

Sadiq in an earlier tweet attacked rapper, Sarkodie asking him to go back and do proper research about who solved the ‘dumsor’ crisis.

He tweeted: “It’s ignorance for anyone to suggest the Nana Addo led administration solved Dumsor. When and how did they solve Dumsor? Such ignorance can’t be allowed to fester. By all means take your endorsement fees, but dont hoodwink your fans into believing your ignorance.”

Still not happy with how Sarkodie’s fans are responding to his tweet, Sadiq who speaks for the opposition party, NDC on matters concerning the entertainment industry has once again punched hard Sarkodie and his fans.

According to him, Sarkodie has some of the most ignorant fanatics following him; thus they should upgrade their knowledge base and come to terms with the truth.

He again reiterated that Nana Addo did not solve the ‘dumsor’ crisis.

Taking to social media, on Twitter Sadiq wrote; “Sarkodie has some of most ignorant fanatics following him. It’s clearer now. Garbage in, garbage out. Mun sua nyansa and upgrade your knowledge base. Don’t be “consuming” ignorance couched as facts. Facts are facts. Nana Addo never solved Dumsor. He didn’t create ESLA +”