These Fake Pastors From Kumasi Are F00ling Too Much- Gloria Kani Says As She Slams Prophet Salifu Amoako

Ghanaian actress who is now an evangelist, Gloria Kani has taken a swipe at Prophet Salifu Amoako.

Gloria Kani has in a viral self-recorded video fired shots at the trending man of God following his statement that his son did not use a gun to k!ll anybody, but it was just an accident.

Gloria Kani claims there is no sense in the statement made by the Ghanaian man of God during his recent sermon in his church.

According to her, this is the time Prophet Salifu Amoako is to make all and sundry understand and know that indeed, he has sense and is a true man of God.

Meanwhile, Gloria Kani revealed that she is not surprised because she thinks it is God who is trying to disgrace “fake” men and women of God.

She added that she does not understand why almost all the “fake” Prophets in Ghana seem to come from Kumasi, the capital town of the Ashanti Region.