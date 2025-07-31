Most successful men wish I were their wife because I am very beautiful- Obaapa Christy brags

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has bragged about being beautiful and a woman of substance.

Promoting her yet-to-be-released album, Obaapa Christy appeared as a guest on Accra-based Hitz FM, where she bragged about her beauty.

Obaapa Christy claims her husband gave her the pseudonym “Obaapa” because of her beauty, humility, and how she can show him love.

She noted that because of how beautiful she is and carries herself, every man out there wishes she were his wife or girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Obaapa Christy is yet to release a new album that features rap enigma, Sarkodie.