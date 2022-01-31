Mother of 2 and level 400 Legon student who is a trotro mate wows Ghanaians with her determination

- Advertisement -

A mother of two who is also a level 400 Legon student has wowed Ghanaians with her unflinching determination and hustle.

Madam Joycelyn Akorfa Atsoribo has become an internet sensation after she was granted an interview on Asaase radio where she shared her inspiring life experience.

In the course of her viral interview with Asaase Radio, she confessed that she got pregnant in JHS after ignoring her mother’s orders to stop seeing her then-boyfriend.

She went on to disclose that she had her second child while in Legon, at Level 200.

Going forward, Madam Joycelyn Akorfa added that she became pregnant with a man she was dating, but that the two of them had too many problems hence she had to end the relationship.

In her own words;

“My mother took the baby after, in addition to my first child who is now 17. Now, I am a single mother of two simply because I didn’t listen to my mother’s advice. I have to work as a ‘trotro mate’ just to see myself out of school and take care of my kids too,”

As narrated by Madam Akorfa, she has been a mate for the past 5 months now and she saves the little money she gets daily after she closes from work to fund her education.

Speaking about if she ever regrets ever making that decision, she said;

“I don’t regret how far I have come because life is a gradual process. You have to take it a step at a time. Along the line, I felt suicidal. I have attempted taking my life about two or three times,”