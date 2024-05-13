A mother and her daughter are set to embark on a demonstration against spiritualist turn-pastor Nana Agradaa.

According to the lady, the demonstration is on the back of an alleged gold theft, fraud and acid assault levelled against the repented fetish priestess.

According to police sources, Sarah Abraham sent a notice of the demonstration and plans to file complaints with the Inspector of Police (IGP) and other authorities to seek remedies.

Sources close to Sarah claim that her ultimate goal is to get her gold back and seek justice for her daughter regarding an acid attack that is likely related to her unwavering pursuit of the priceless ornament.

Her letter of Notification of Protest to the police states, “We write to notify the Police of our intention to hold a peaceful 2-person protest on Thursday, May 16, 2024, from the hours of 9.00 am to 11:00 noon.

“The purpose of this protest is to draw the public’s attention to Rev. Patricia Oduro Asiedua, the General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, known in public life as Nana Agraada and Evangelist Mama Pat, on an alleged criminal gold theft and acid assault.”

