The mother of Ismael, the 10-year-old boy who was killed by two teenagers in Kasoa allegedly for money rituals has finally spoken on the sad news.

Hajia Maame, the mother of the deceased told Citi TV that she was home taking a nap when her eldest daughter came to break the news of her son’s death to her.

The mother who was in tears revealed she was shocked when she first heard the news because Ismael her son had not wronged anyone to merit such gruesome murder.

Hajia Maame said Ismael and his elder sister on Saturdays mostly go to Islamic School but he skipped that day because his father had returned from a trip and he (Ismael) wanted to be with him.

In fact, her son was playing a game on his laptop right outside the house when she (Hajia Maame) was in the room taking a nap only to be woken with the sad news.

The mother of the boy who was in tears throughout the conversation said:

“They (Ismael and his sister) go to Islamic school on Saturdays, but he was home because his father had returned from a trip. He was playing a game outside on his laptop while I was taking a nap,” she said.

“His sister came running to me to tell me his brother had been killed. The police were informed and they came to the scene. My son has wrong no one,” she added.

The news broke yesterday, 3rd April 2021 that a young boy aged 10 had been killed at Lamptey Mills in Kasoa, Central Region.

The report further revealed the murder was committed by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko, 18, and Nicholas Kini, 19. Allegedly, they killed the boy to sacrifice him for blood money.

According to the reports, it was the father of Felix Nyarko who caught his son and his friend after they committed the crime and called for help which led to their arrest.

The body of 10-year-old Ismael was taken to the morgue whiles the two teenagers were taken into police custody where they are assisting investigation at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command.