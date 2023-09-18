Mother cries as her 7-year-old son has never blinked his eyes, closed his mouth, or smiled before

- Advertisement -

A mother identified as Tusaiweyana, from Malawi, has opened up about her emotional journey in search of assistance for her son, Jay, who hasn’t blinked, smiled, or closed his mouth since birth.

In a trending video, she revealed the heart-wrenching struggles that her son faces on a daily basis due to the condition, which prevents him from closing his mouth properly, impacting his ability to eat, drink, and even express emotions through facial expressions.



According to the troubled mother, despite nearly seven years of tireless efforts, her son’s condition has remained the same.

In the emotional clip, one can easily tell that the young boy’s health condition has significantly affected his quality of life.

However, his mother has remained steadfast in her love and appreciation for him – By choosing to see him as a unique individual deserving of unconditional care and acceptance.

In a heartfelt plea for help, Tusaiweyana announced her plans to travel to South Africa in the coming month, seeking a definitive diagnosis and potential treatment options for Jay.

In her words;

“It is so sad to look for help for your child and never find it. To look for answers and never find it. I’ve been looking for answers for almost close to 7years now for my son.

“This is my biological son that I gave birth to when I was 16-17 years old and he was born with a condition that affects him from closing his mouth, it also use to affect so many things at times but I decided to love him, appreciate him and see him as a different child, as a unique child and appreciate him the way he is.

“But now I’m getting close for more answers from other countries. So we are traveling next month to South Africa and I don’t know.”

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across the video…



@what.sherface reacted; “I wish you could bring him to the US. We have so many different doctors, specialists, medical and behavioural professionals here.”

@aphotiklavender reacted; “Ask about Moebius syndrome if you can.”

@lung79 commented: “Tusa, are you going to be consulting privately? I’m wondering if there’s anyone following you here that is in the medical profession in South Africa that can assist you with getting pointed in the right direction before you set off so you avoid seeing the wrong specialists .in my head l’m already thinking if it’s something a paediatrician can diagnose or you maybe a geneticist? If so maybe discuss your case so they know exactly what they are dealing with. I worked with lovely Doctors in SA and would have gladly assisted you if I was still there.”

@prettytima131 reacted; “God is the greatest, May healing be you son’s portion.”

@khomotjomlati reacted: “Next month wen ur in SA will luv to see u guys.. unfortunately I stay in another province bt will travel to see you n ur son.”

@muthatrukn_raina said: “I’m wondering if this would be lymphatic related? @cejimages.

Watch the video below to know more…