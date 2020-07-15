type here...
GhPage Lifestyle My boyfriend slept with my 4 months old daughter because she was...
Lifestyle

My boyfriend slept with my 4 months old daughter because she was flirting with him

Avatar
By RASHAD
Updated:
The lady who defended her boyfriend who raped her 4 months daughter
The lady who defended her boyfriend who raped her 4 months daughter
- Advertisement -

A young obviously mentally deranged lady has launched a strong defense for her own boyfriend who raped her daughter who was only 14 months old.

According to the lady, her daughter was constantly “flirting with her boyfriend in her presence; She always wanted the man to touch her”.

SEE ALSO: Video of Policeman slapping a woman sparks outrage on social media

So when she was 4 months old, her “boyfriend finally gave in and slept with her and she enjoyed watching her daughter raped”.

She claims it went on for a while and when she realized the baby enjoys it, she decided to make money off her by pimping her to other men to sleep with.

She kept doing that and in her own words “she could see the pain and fear in her child’s eye when she was being raped but she didn’t care”.

But somehow the news went out and the child was taken from her and she was arrested together with the boyfriend and some of the men who indulged in the act.

SEE ALSO: What Nigel Gaisie did to me was a serious crime – Mzbel is back with the whole truth

From what Ghpage has gathered, the child could not survive the constant rape from the men; she died soon after.

Watch the video of the lady blaming her child below

It’s clear she is not stable. She has serious mental issues. May the child rest in perfect peace.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
4.2mph
30 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News