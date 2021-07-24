type here...
Mother disown child for calling Afia Schwarzenegger her mother – Gh Mouthpiece alleges

By Qwame Benedict
Mother disown child for calling Afia Schwarzenegger her mother - Gh Mouthpiece alleges
Afia Schwar and Gh Mouthpiece
The fight between Afia Schwarzenegger and some bloggers/Vloggers is gradually bringing out things as new information from one of them indicates a woman has allegedly disowned her child.

Vlogger GH Mouthpiece disclosed the woman identified as Auntie Gyamfua is based in Australia and decided to bring her child down to Ghana to train her since she believes the African culture would help her child better than that of the foreigners.

She stated that the mother went on social media and shocking found out that her child had commented under Afia Schwar’s post and referred to her as ‘mummy’.

According to her, the woman who is not happy with her child for referring to a ‘nobody’ like Afia Schwar immediately called to disown her child saying she doesn’t want to have anything doing with her child anymore.

She explained that she has been on phone since morning together with the child begging for forgiveness but the mother is still reluctant.

Watch the video below:

She further revealed that though that mother has not told them the main reason for her anger, she believes it has to do with the ungrateful nature of the controversial TV presenter and actress Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source:Ghpage

