Mother ends the life of her 1-year-old son; Says she’s fed up

A 24-year-old girl, Sophia Nkwor, has been arrested by the police in Delta state in Nigeria for allegedly dumping and drowning her one-year-old son in a well at Araya community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Parading the suspect before newsmen at the state police headquarters in Asaba on Thursday, May 2, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, said the incident happened on April 26.

“On 28th of April 2024, a case of infanticide was reported at Oleh Division, that a suspect named Sofia Nkwor ‘f’ aged 24 years from Isoko South LGA, dumped her child of one year and one month old in a well along the road in Araya community Isoko South LGA.

Children who went to play around the tree discovered the abandoned child floating on the well.”

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect said she decided to kill her child because of her inability to cater for him.

Identifying the son as Destiny, she said the father of the child rejected him, adding that she was living with her grandmother in the community.

“l have no helper; it was only me that was taking care of the child; l was the only one that was doing everything and l was tired of doing that,” she said, adding that she was in a bad mood when she committed the infanticide