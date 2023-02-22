- Advertisement -

A mother has shocked the world with a profound revelation she has shared online with Kofi Noel Page on Facebook.

Apparently, the mother and her husband as a means to satisfy their sexual pleasures have introduced and exposed their daughter to a lifestyle that she loved to commit to.

Sharing the story on Facebook, the mother revealed that she has, for years been engaging her then 17-year-old daughter in a 3some with her husband.

The mother explaining the genesis of the case disclosed that it started when her daughter (who was then in SHS1) was pushed into watching porno together with them.

The mother chronicled that she and the husband loved watching porn almost all the time before they get intimate at night, so he (the husband) brought up the idea of trying a 3some.

At first, she (mother) did not agree but with time she loved the idea and consented to the plan to have a 3some.

But the problem was who to join their newly found sexual escapade. They live in an Estate at East Legon hence it would be difficult to get someone to join considering the reserved nature of the area and its inhabitants.

Since there was no one to help them out after searching they both decided on their 17-year-old daughter who was still in SHS.

This innocent girl was made to watch porn together with her (mother) to get her into the mood and have the 3some. This continued for years and now the husband has become addicted to his daughter.

Fast forward, the mother is fed up with this lifestyle and wants the daughter to stop but the husband is not agreeing as he has deeply fallen in love with the daughter as a result of constant sexual experiences with her.

At this point, the husband has stopped the 3some and only gets intimate with the daughter.

The mother, in the story, further mentioned that the daughter is now of age and ready for marriage but the father is not ready to allow her to have any relationship with another man to talk of getting married.

According to the mother, her husband has rented an apartment for the daughter at Trassaco and he goes there to see the daughter have sex with her on the regular.

The mother is now seeking help on how she could restore her daughter back to normalcy and get her to settle down and make life as she is not growing any younger. Any Help?

READ THE STORY ON FACEBOOK HERE