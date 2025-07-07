type here...
Mother feeds baby with alcohol

By Armani Brooklyn
Mother feeding baby with alcohol 1

A disturbing video of a mother feeding her infant daughter with alcohol has triggered widespread outrage across social media as thousands of netizens are demanding swift action from child protection authorities.

In the now-viral clip, the new mother is seen smiling and laughing as she deliberately fed her baby a sip of alcohol.

What has angered many is her casual justification for the act; According to her, she claims she gives her baby alcohol every evening to help her “sleep well at night.”

Mother feeding baby with alcohol 1

The video has since sparked a flood of angry reactions online, with many describing the act as reckless, dangerous, and abusive.

Health professionals and concerned citizens alike have condemned the behaviour and warned of the serious physical and psychological harm alcohol can inflict on a child’s developing system.

