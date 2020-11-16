type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Mother gifts her daughter a brand new luxury car for passing her...
Lifestyle

Mother gifts her daughter a brand new luxury car for passing her WASSCE exams

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mother gifts her daughter a brand new luxury car after she passed her WASSCE
Mother gifts her daughter a brand new luxury car after she passed her WASSCE
- Advertisement -

One SHS graduate is having the longest smiles after she worked hard in her 3-year stay in the Senior High School to learn and pass her West African Senior School Certificate Examination-WASSCE with good grades.

The graduate, a young lady in a video sighted is seen been honoured by her mother for obviously paying heed to the family’s advise and coming out with flying colours in her WASSCE exams.

In the video, the mother of the lady [brilliant SHS graduate] handed over a brand new luxury car to her for doing well in her exams and making the family very proud of her.

The mother as heard in the footage said herself together with someone, presumably, her husband is “gifting her a brand new car for having good grades in her WASSCE exams”.

Extremely happy after receiving this huge surprise, the SHS graduate hopped in her new ride to have a feel of the interior view of the car.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 16, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
2.9mph
75 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News