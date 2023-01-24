- Advertisement -

If you are not ready to make sacrifices for your children don’t even bother to birth one. Motherhood requires a lot of patience, it’s a whole lot of work entirely, if you are not physically, or mentally ready, please try to use protection.

A young Nigerian mother is currently trending on social media for her alleged involvement in her baby son’s death.

According to reports, this slay queen mother gave her 6-month-old baby tramadol for a deep sleep so that she could comfortably go and enjoy herself in the club with her friends.

Unfortunately, she returned home to meet the corpse of her baby who had been dead long ago.

According to eyewitness Ubong Sabbath who shared the tragic story on Facebook;

This lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends.”

“The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn’t take him to the club. So what did this girl do?”

“She decided to give him tramadol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends.”

“She gave her the tramadol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby died as a result of the hard drug she gave him?

” Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well [email protected] Forces of law and order intervened and as of now, the girl is in detention. The baby has been buried.

May the soul of the innocent baby rest in peace.

Almost 90% of social media users who have come across the callousness of this unfit mother which led to her son’s death are calling for her immediate arrest and detainment

kingly_hemmanuel – This gender? Once you see them exposing their breasts, clubbing, smoking, taking alcohol, sleeping around with men and you think they are mentally okay to be a wive, you’d marry a knife. Sleeping around to buy artificial hair, nails, food, pants, sanitary pads, bags, iPhones and their social media pages give hints of ???, but some men will still fall prey to have sex and impregnate such ladies. There are certain ladies some men would see and vomit, because rubbish is evident in their lives.

adeola___mee – Motherhood involves a lot of sacrifices, it gets tiring attimes but that is just the way it is , this is wickedness !!!

dannyrichhy – Chai …. Baby way some people dey use money find and Dem no see …. Some have tried series of IVF n it fail …. It is well Sha



priscafabstyles – Oba aseyi owu, those who need babies, doesn’t have it, but this once that are still babies, that should be under their parent care has it with ease, koseni to le bi e lejo oh



fabricsbybidemi – This Angel wey dey share children sef ehn ,fr some people no deserve to born and there are lots seeking for children …

kelvindreams – Lots of families have been spending money on IVF just to get a baby ….one silly being is here killing hers



_pea023 – This is what you get when you play down on post-partum depression. We have been programmed to believe mothers are strong and can do it all. Absolutely irresponsible giving a baby Tramadol, but having a baby at a young age has its toll on a young mother. Now, she will never recover from it. Clearly needed space to breathe.

