Mother goes viral for still breastfeeding his 17-year-old son

A mother has raised eyebrows on social media after being seen breastfeeding her 17-year-old son, revealing that he still likes to breastfeed despite his age.

The video, which is currently circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the mother calmly seated while her son, who is 17 years old sucked her melons.

As seen in the now viral clip, the mother took out her melons and handed them over to her son to suck them.

Social media users who have come across the video have condemned the woman for being a bad and irresponsible parent

See some reactions below:

@youngblesstmoni: “Sometimes things that seem strange to us have deeply rooted cultural or emotional significance. What matters is respect and understanding.”

@BLACKHEX5555: “His mom is stupid. Because he’s mentally unstable and she’s not helping him.”

@Shughar_rush: “So 17 years later milk never dry for breast abi na powder e dey lick?”

@OmarKei73523142: “This past the limit. Woman should breastfeed her child for only two years, according to the Quran. Anything beyond that is something else. My question is, can’t the boy survive without being breastfeeded as his age?”

@ibrameek: “This could not be his mother, they could be couple, she looks young to born his type.”

@Arbuber: “Pls can someone explain to me how she has been giving him milk for over 17 years. How is that possible breastfeeding a child 17 years consecutively.”

@JosephAyiteyQu1: “I hope the boy is not sleeping with this woman oh…at his age still being breast feeded….okay well some older once do same with their baby mummies before sex so it’s some way. But this boy it’s like every day he needs am.”

@hereforfun0891: “So the breast milk did not dry up? Or has he been breastfeeding along with every infant siblings?”