Mother of late KNUST SHS student breaks silence on son’s death

The mother of the final year KNUST SHS student identified as Richard Sam who died some days ago has finally broken her silence about the death of her son.

Days ago, social media was awashed with video of the final moment of Richard when he was been carried by his colleagues while the teachers of the school looked on unconcerned.

According to earlier reports, the teachers feared he has contracted the deadly coronavirus hence the decision to stay away from him.

Mother of the deceased also identified as Madam Comfort in an interview with Angel FM has given a chilling narration on how she lost her son.

According to her, Richard was an ulcer patient and she tried to visit him in the school on July 5 but was turned away by the security guards who said they have been given strict instructions not to allow any parent to the school premises.

“I was prevented from seeing my child on Sunday, just a day before the incident. The security men at the gate drove me away like chicken,” she said.

She continued that even though her son’s illness started on Monday morning, she called to be informed later that evening after the situation had gotten worst and refuted claims that she told the school, not to giver her son any first aid medication.

“They could have taken him to the hospital which was close to the school,” Madam Comfort said.

Richard was later taken to the hospital in the evening and the mom was made to buy all the drugs prescribed by the doctor but unfortunately, he passed away the following morning.

She also revealed how life has been difficult for her in taking care of her children. She said that she had to sell all her expensive clothes to take care of Richard and his siblings.

“I sometimes have to go to the seamstress to take back my clothes to resell just to take care of his education,” she said, adding she “suffered” doing menial jobs just to ensure the son’s welfare but that “amounted to nothing”.

The headmistress of the KNUST SHS, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa, however, has been interdicted due to the issue that has disrupted academic work on campus.