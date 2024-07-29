type here...
News

Mother of 3 cries and begs for money to settle GHS 330K debt she borrowed to send to her online lover she has never met

By Armani Brooklyn
A hopeless and helpless mother of three, Noel Akivembe is tearfully begging for financial help to offset her overwhelming debts.

The young Kenyan woman was scammed KSh 2.8 million which is equivalent to GHS 331,066.87 by a potential husband she never met.

According to Noel, she’s on the verge of depression.

Speaking in an interview with Tuko News, Noel disclosed that her desire to be married because of her age blinded her to the conning incident by her female friend.

In the course of the interview, Noel recalled how she borrowed money from friends and family to send to her suitor through her friend.

“Sometimes I could send KSh 10,000, KSh 20,000 or KSh 50,000. I borrowed money from my brother, almost KSh 300,000, and involved his friend, who gave me almost KSh 600,000 cumulatively”

“My friends, too, loaned me money to be paid when my hubby landed in Kenya. The money went to his medical bills, air ticket and upkeep while he was away,”

The mother of three got into trouble when her potential suitor went silent on her, and the friend who was the trustee also disappeared for over a year

Source:GHpage

