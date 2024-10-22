GhPageNewsMother of Justine Agbenu yet to speak after accident
Mother of Justine Agbenu yet to speak after accident

By Qwame Benedict
Information on social media has it that the mother of one of the East Legon accident victims Justine Agbenu has yet to outer a word since the accident happened.

According to a source, since hearing news about her daughter’s shocking death, she went dumb and has not spoken a single word to anyone.

Justine according to an earlier source is the only child of her mother and the only grandchild of her grandparents.

The post cited on social media reads: “The second victim of the East Legon crash goes home on Wednesday. I am reliably informed her mum, reeling from the trauma, hasn’t spoken since the incident ??”

Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
