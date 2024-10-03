Mother of the 19yrs old girl burnt alongside her fraud boyfriend in Kasoa speaks

The mother of 19-year-old Princess who was burnt to death while spending the night inside her boyfriend’s apartment at Kasoa has spoken for the first time.

During an interview with newsmen, the grieving mother confirmed she was aware her daughter was going out with an internet fraudster.

According to the mother, her daughter told her she posed as a white lady who spoke to Kwabena Osei’s clients on his behalf.

The mother continued that she asked her now deceased daughter if she was getting paid for assisting Kwabena Osei in the fraud activities to which she wasn’t able to reply in the affirmative YES or NO.

A night before the unfortunate incident, her daughter told her she was going to Kwabena Osei’s place.

She warned her not to go but she sneaked out of the house and unfortunately met her untimely death.