GhPage News Mother of the four children who burnt to their death at Amasaman...
News

Mother of the four children who burnt to their death at Amasaman speaks

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mother of the four children who burnt to their death at Amasaman speaks
Sister Afia who is the mother of four children who perished during a fire outbreak at Amasaman in Accra has spoken regarding the entire heartbreaking incident.

Narrating what she saw upon arriving at the scene, the heartbroken mother who is also a reverend minister said:

“In fact, when we got to the scene the people around said they heard the cry of the children and when they got closer they saw the smoke but when they called us the fire had gotten out of hand.”

According to her, her daughter had asked her to take the lead and promised to come with the other siblings when 30 minutes later, a resident rushed to inform her about the fire outbreak.

As sad as her loss was, the reverend minister said she remains grateful that her lastborn had gone to the church with her before the fire started.

Sista Afia also used the opportunity to clear the air on rumours going around that her 16-year-old daughter was the cause of the fire because she had left to her boyfriend’s place.

“I am going through a lot so I don’t like what they are saying about me and my daughter. If she left for her boyfriend’s house, how come she is part of the dead children?” she asked.

The sad incident happened on Wednesday, 28th October 2020 dawn at Fise a town near Amasaman in the Ga North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The children aged, 16, 13, 9 and 7 were asleep when the fire gutted their four-bedroom house.

See photo of the kids below:

