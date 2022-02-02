Mother reacts with joy after son cuts ‘secular’ hair she had been complaining about [Video]

type here...
Mother reacts with joy after son cuts 'secular' hair she had been complaining about

By Albert
A mother leapt with joy after her son eventually paid attention to her complaints by deciding to cut his ‘secular’ hair.

According to the report, the woman had been asking his son to get rid of the hair since it did not suit their religious beliefs and societal norms.

The young man had remained adamant and insisted that he had to fit into the new normal by growing and keeping a certain hairstyle…a move her mother disapproved.

After a constant back and forth, the son decided to cut the hair and the joy it brought to his mother was evident in the video shared below.

