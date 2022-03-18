type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMother sells daughter's 2 plots of land to enjoy, claims she owes...
Lifestyle

Mother sells daughter’s 2 plots of land to enjoy, claims she owes her for all the years of taking care of her

By Armani Brooklyn
Mother sells daughter's 2 plots of land to enjoy, claims she owes her for all the years of taking care of her
- Advertisement -

What kind of mother is this? A notorious mother who convinced her daughter to buy 2 plots of land at the selling price of 120,000 cedis has done the unthinkable.

According to the weeping lady, her mother passed behind her to resell the plots of lands after telling the agent that she was no more interested in them.

Upon confrontation, the wicked mother claims the daughter doesn’t have the power to question her because she owes her for all the years of taking care of her.

Her relatives and other family members have also entreated her to leave the matter to God because she’s her mother and there’s absolutely nothing she can do.

These mothers of this generation are something else, mothers in the 80s would have never done this.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 18, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News