Mother smokes and pours the smoke stream on her 6-months old baby
Lifestyle

Mother smokes and pours the smoke stream on her 6-months old baby

By Armani Brooklyn
Mother smokes and pours the smoke stream on her 6-months old baby
Some women don’t deserve to be mothers because of their reckless lifestyles and refusal to accept the fact that because they are now mothers, they shouldn’t be doing certain things.

A disturbing video which is currently trending on social media captures the moment a lactating mother decided to channel the Bob Marley energy in her.

In this video, the new mother was happily smoking her lungs out like there was no tomorrow while her baby was resting on her lap.

After inhaling the smoke form he lighted wee, she later poured the smoke stream on the innocent baby for him to also get high just like her.

Even as an adult, even as an adult, smoking is harmful to your health how more than a baby whose body organs are yet to fully develop?

This video has raised massive eyebrows on the internet with a lot of social media users calling for the immediate arrest of the woman.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending video;


adobe_ghThese same people will then come and beg on various media outlets to help raise funds to help cure some scientific named condition that might affect the baby growing up. May the good Lord continue to be benevolent to our breed…. seriously


shanca01 What do you expect from this new generation of moms…. Who don’t want to take any advice from anyone

lifeofbumzeeI don’t support this; she has to be arrested.


abrahamdkprThis is what you call a Complete useless mother… This kind doesn’t deserve the fruit of the womb at all.


barbraannthomasjackson She need to the baby down while she smoke. She probably damaging her lungs

